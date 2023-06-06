Excitement builds as Fortnite Twitter account changes hint at jungle theme for Season 3

With Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite just around the corner, the official Fortnite Twitter account has undergone a change that hints at a possible new jungle theme for the upcoming season. Fortnite Twitter account spark speculation of Jungle Theme for Season 3. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

As a live service game, Fortnite receives regular updates and fresh content to keep long-term players engaged and entice new players to join in on the action. Every few months, a significant update is released, introducing modifications to elements such as the Battle Pass and major map points of interest (POIs).

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Update

The start date for Chapter 4 Season 3 is rapidly approaching, and players can expect the new season to commence in the early hours of June 9.

The Fortnite community is buzzing with speculation about what the next season has in store, and it appears that Epic Games is ready to start teasing the theme of Season 3.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the changes to the creative battle royal’s Twitter account, including a new header and profile picture.

While the images still relate to the ongoing MEGA Season, they now feature vines and leaves layered on top. This alteration did not go unnoticed, and players couldn't help but connect the appearance of vines to the rumors surrounding the addition of a jungle biome in Fortnite.

Things are about to get WILD!

For several weeks now, there have been swirling rumors about the jungle theme for the next season. Players have even started experiencing in-game earthquakes and witnessing vine growth near cracks in the ground.

Initially, the meaning behind these occurrences was unclear, but as Weekly Quests related to new excavation sites and fault line investigations became available, it became evident that they were connected to the upcoming season.

As the anticipation builds, players are expressing concerns about the potential areas that might be replaced at the start of the new season.

One prevailing theory is the existence of a volcano near Mega City, which could erupt at any moment, particularly given the strange seismic activity. Mega City has become a beloved named location in this season, and many players fear its destruction due to a natural disaster. This echoes past experiences when iconic POIs like Tilted Towers were replaced, leaving fans disappointed. With another significant POI now in place, players are understandably reluctant to see Mega City suffer the same fate.