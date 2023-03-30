Hogwarts Legacy casts spell on US gaming market, tops sales charts for 2023

Avalanche’s dream project Hogwarts Legacy has become the best-selling US game for the entirety of 2023 so far. Game sell tracking website Circana formerly known as NPD released their monthly games sales report for February in the United States where Hogwarts Legacy topped the sales chart surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2023). Circana’s breakdown offers best-selling games and video games hardware including consoles, and is ranked by dollar sales. Hogwarts Legacy is already best-selling US game for 2023(Avalanche)

According to the data that Circana provided, Hogwarts Legacy was not only the best-selling game in the US for February but also topped the Steam, PlayStation and Xbox leaderboards. This pushes the long awaited Dead Space Remake into third. CoD sits second.

Notably, other new launches to sell well during this tenure include Wild Hearts in 8, Like a Dragon: Ishin! Secured 9thand Octopath Traveler II falls to 10th. Surprisingly, The Last of Us Part 1 has climbed the sales chart to reach 6thspot and thanks to Pedro Pascal starred in the recent HBO TV Show that provides a 23 spot boost to The Last of Us Part II to reach #18.

In game content, hardware and peripherals touched a total of $4.6 billion during February in the US, 6% higher than the February 2022. PS5 marked their spot as the best-selling platform in February 2023. Hardware spending boosted by 22% and accessory spending was growing by 13%. Circana stated that February 2023 reached the highest monthly year on year growth since the last two year.

For mobile gaming reports, Candy Crush Saga topped the leaderboard followed by Roblox, Royal Match, Pokemon GO and Coin Master. Circana notes that even after 7 year of its release Pokemon Go had an increase in spending by 23% from this January.

Top 20 best-selling games in US for February 2023

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2023)

Dead Space (2023)

Madden NFL 23

FIFA 23

The Last of Us Part I

Elden Ring

Wild Hearts

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Octopath Traveler II

God of War Ragnarok

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8*

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet*

Kirby's Return to Dreamland*

Company of Heroes 3

Sonic Frontiers

The Last of Us Part II

NBA 2K23*

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line

