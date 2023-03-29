Home / Technology / Cute, cuddly, creepy! Have your pick from Hogwarts Legacy's magical creatures

Cute, cuddly, creepy! Have your pick from Hogwarts Legacy's magical creatures

Mar 29, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Unicorn to Blood eyed wolf, Hogwarts Legacy’s animals are giving ‘aww’ moment to fans

Despite the controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling's comments on the transgender community, Hogwarts Legacy has become a beloved hit among gamers, with its magical world and stunning graphics. And while many players have already explored much of the game's offerings, one Redditor, u/Squirrel_Witch, has captured the hearts of fans with their adorable and majestic snaps of the game's mythical creatures.

A screenshot of a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy shared by Redditor u/Squirrel_Witch(Hogwarts Legacy (u/Squirrel_Witch))
A screenshot of a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy shared by Redditor u/Squirrel_Witch(Hogwarts Legacy (u/Squirrel_Witch))

Some of my favourite animal screenshots
by u/Squirrel_Witch in HarryPotterGame

From cute and quirky owls to majestic unicorns and stags, u/Squirrel_Witch's screenshots showcase the rich and enchanting world of Hogwarts Legacy. And even more impressively, they managed to capture these photos after spending over a month exploring the game, which most players complete in around 70-80 hours.

Also read | Hogwarts Legacy play-styles evolve as players experiment spells and stealth

Sharing their reactions to the magical creatures, u/Squirrel_Witch's post has garnered much attention and admiration from the gaming community. Despite the controversy surrounding the game's creator, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy has still managed to capture the hearts of gamers with its captivating world and enchanting creatures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hogwarts legacy gaming harry potter world + 2 more
hogwarts legacy gaming harry potter world + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out