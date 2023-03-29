Cute, cuddly, creepy! Have your pick from Hogwarts Legacy's magical creatures

Despite the controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling's comments on the transgender community, Hogwarts Legacy has become a beloved hit among gamers, with its magical world and stunning graphics. And while many players have already explored much of the game's offerings, one Redditor, u/Squirrel_Witch, has captured the hearts of fans with their adorable and majestic snaps of the game's mythical creatures. A screenshot of a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy shared by Redditor u/Squirrel_Witch(Hogwarts Legacy (u/Squirrel_Witch))

From cute and quirky owls to majestic unicorns and stags, u/Squirrel_Witch's screenshots showcase the rich and enchanting world of Hogwarts Legacy. And even more impressively, they managed to capture these photos after spending over a month exploring the game, which most players complete in around 70-80 hours.

Sharing their reactions to the magical creatures, u/Squirrel_Witch's post has garnered much attention and admiration from the gaming community. Despite the controversy surrounding the game's creator, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy has still managed to capture the hearts of gamers with its captivating world and enchanting creatures.