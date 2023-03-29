Home / Technology / Legacy live returns to unveil new Hogwarts Legacy wizarding secrets. Here's when to watch the event

Legacy live returns to unveil new Hogwarts Legacy wizarding secrets. Here's when to watch the event

Paurush Omar
Mar 29, 2023

The Hogwarts clock tower is chiming and fans are excited about new reveals in the wizarding world

Hogwarts Legacy fans, get ready to mark your calendars! The next Legacy Live from Avalanche Software is scheduled for March 29th, at 9 a.m. PT. In a tweet posted earlier today, the official Hogwarts Legacy account announced the exciting news, accompanied by the message, "The Hogwarts clock tower is chiming."

The next Legacy Live from Avalanche Software is scheduled for March 29th, at 9 a.m. PT
For those unfamiliar, Legacy Live is a regular livestream event hosted by Avalanche Software that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action role-playing video game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The previous Legacy Live episodes have showcased various aspects of the game, including its magical creatures, the creation of the player character, and the game's open-world setting.

The announcement of a new Legacy Live event has sent the fandom into a frenzy, with many speculating what new details and insights about the game might be revealed.

