News / Technology / LinkedIn hits 1 billion members, adds more AI features for paying users

LinkedIn hits 1 billion members, adds more AI features for paying users

Reuters |
Nov 01, 2023 07:32 PM IST

About 80% of recent members are signing up from outside of the United States, the company has said.

LinkedIn, the business-focused social network owned by Microsoft, on Wednesday said it now has more than 1 billion members and is adding more artificial intelligence features for paying users.

The LinkedIn logo
The LinkedIn logo

Crossing the billion-users mark puts LinkedIn - where members maintain a resume-like profile of their education, work experience and professional skills - in the top-tier of social media networks that include rivals such as Meta Platforms.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

About 80% of recent members are signing up from outside of the United States, the company has said.

READ | From desk to destinations: Woman quits job at LinkedIn to travel the world

LinkedIn has a free tier of membership but also offers subscriptions. Members of its $39.99-a-month tier will get new AI features that can tell a user, who may be plowing through dozens of job postings, whether they're a good candidate based on the information in their profile.

The system can also recommend profile changes to make the user more competitive for a job.

READ | LinkedIn to axe its workforce again; 668 employees to be laid off

The tool is designed to help users go "from what used to be just seeing a job and feeling insecure to being able to make tremendous progress in just one session, all the way towards an interaction," Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn's chief product officer, said in an interview.

LinkedIn also introduced on Wednesday a button that will summarize long posts into a few key bullet points tailored for each user, for example by giving a sales professional a different takeaway than a stock broker.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out