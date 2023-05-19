Home / Trending / From desk to destinations: Woman quits job at LinkedIn to travel the world

From desk to destinations: Woman quits job at LinkedIn to travel the world

ByVrinda Jain
May 19, 2023 01:22 PM IST

A woman left her job at LinkedIn to pursue travelling. Her story has inspired many netizens.

Many people wish to follow their dreams and passion and choose a career path related to them. While for some, this may be a reality, for others, they are still trying to achieve it. And if you happen to fall in the latter category, recently, a woman's story of how she left her job at LinkedIn to travel around the world has inspired many.

A woman recently shared how she left LinkedIn to pursue travelling.(Twitter/@Aakanksha_99)
Twitter user Aakanksha Monga wrote on the microblogging platform, "I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself one year to focus on my passion and travel the world full-time. When I left, I was burnt out, had 250k followers on IG, and worked alone. Want to know how it's going now?" She further added that she had built her own community now and has travelled to 12 countries. She also has a team of her own.

An individual wrote, "Make your passion your career, and you will always excel! Congrats." A second added, "You have inspired millions to follow their passion. Huge respect." A third posted, "Would love to hear what challenges you faced and how you managed them?" "Your story is damn inspiring," expressed a fourth.

