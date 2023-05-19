Aishwarya Rai's Cannes red carpet look sparks meme fest on Twitter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival yesterday. The actress attended the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere, captivating the audience with her fashion choice of a black gown adorned with a striking silver-colored hood. Social media buzzed with excitement as pictures from the red carpet emerged, with many users expressing their reactions and even creating memes inspired by her distinctive look. Several people shared memes on Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look.(Twitter/@PariNeedty)

Check out some of the memes below:

Some Twitter users compared her to the character Jadoo from the film Koi...Mil Gaya

A Twitter user also compared her dress to an aluminum foil.

A few people compared her to a gift wrap.

Some other people also loved her outfit and shared about the same. Here are a few other reactions:

The hooded outfit on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's from the Cannes Capsule Collection was created especially for her. The crystals were taken from the brand's archival. Aishwarya's silver and black gown has a sweetheart neckline and an oversized hood that covers her head and falls onto her torso.