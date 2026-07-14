Mohali: Farmers’ rally triggers traffic snarls during rush hour

Commuters faced long traffic snarls across Mohali on Monday morning as restrictions due to a farmers’ protest during peak office hours slowed vehicular movement on major roads connecting Chandigarh, Kharar, Zirakpur and the airport. Despite heavy deployment of traffic police at key intersections, motorists remained stuck at several choke points for extended periods. A long queue of Two wheelers carrying farmers heads towards sector 34 in Chandigarh on Monday as they march to protest against the Center government in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) had organised a two-wheeler rally at the Sector 34 exhibition ground that began from the Nature Park in Mohali’s Phase 8. Opposing any duty-free trade agreement with the US, the union said this would open Indian market to American farm produce, affecting the local farmers. The roads near the protest venue resulted in traffic chaos.

The worst congestion was reported on Airport Road, the Gopal Sweets junction, Kharar bus stand, Cheema chowk, Balongi, Kharar-Landran road and the Chandigarh-Kharar stretch. Traffic remained slow as office-goers, school buses and commercial vehicles converged on the city’s main roads.

The stretch near Gopal Sweets connecting Airport Road and the Kharar bus stand witnessed one of the longest queues. “I was stuck near Gopal Sweets for several minutes. It felt like the traffic was frozen,” said Mukesh Munjal, an IT professional travelling to his office.

Rajesh Kumar, who was heading towards Kharar, said, “There were police personnel managing traffic, but the volume of vehicles was so high that it took several signal cycles before we could cross the intersection.”

Another commuter, Manpreet Kaur, said she missed an important office meeting after getting caught in traffic near the Kharar-Chandigarh highway.

Traffic police officials said restrictions and diversions linked to the farmers’ rally added to the usual Monday office rush.