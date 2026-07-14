NAVI MUMBAI: After eight years without adding a single bus to its fleet, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) undertaking has begun inducting 150 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, with Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik flagging off the first batch at the Ghansoli depot on Saturday evening. NMMT begins biggest fleet expansion in eight years

The rollout marks NMMT’s biggest fleet expansion in nearly a decade and comes as the city prepares for rising commuter demand amid rapid urbanisation and the upcoming operationalisation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Of the 150 buses, 65 have already been delivered, while the remaining 85 are expected shortly. NMMT currently operates a fleet of 416 buses.

The new buses will be deployed mainly on existing high-demand routes connecting Navi Mumbai with Panvel, Uran, Khopoli, Kalyan-Dombivli, Borivali and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The immediate focus is on increasing service frequency rather than introducing new routes.

Naik said the induction of the CNG buses would provide commuters with “safer, more comfortable and environment-friendly” public transport while improving operational efficiency.

“This will reduce fuel expenditure and also contribute to environmental conservation,” he said.

Calling for measures to strengthen NMMT financially, Naik said commercial development of depot land, on the lines of the Vashi depot, could generate additional revenue that could be reinvested in public transport while keeping fares affordable.

Mayor Sujata Patil said the civic body has begun training 400 women through the municipal social development department to become bus drivers.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said the procurement of 150 buses is part of NMMT’s strategy to meet growing travel demand driven by the city’s rapid urbanisation.