A UK resident used AI bot ChatGPT to write a response challenging the £100 car park fee levied by National Car Parks (NCP) when he dropped his colleague at Gatwick Airport last November.

Shaun Bosley, who works as a sales consultant for Phyron, a Swedish company which produces videos for car dealerships using AI, was slapped with a £100 "final notice" despite saying he had received no previous correspondence, reported the Mirror.

Also Read| Woman asks AI to write email to airline after flight delay, people find it ‘awesome’

"In the end, I just typed, 'write an appeal to a penalty charge notice for driving through Gatwick airport. I have received final notice but never received first notice of the penalty', and straight away it came back with a great response," he was quoted by the Mirror.

In the appeal generated by ChatGPT, it highlighted the "undue stress and hardship" Bosley had to go through because of the final notice and asked the authority as to why no previous notice was communicated to him.

The appeal generated by ChatGPT read, "I understand that it is my responsibility as a driver to be aware of the rules and regulations regarding driving through an airport.”

"However, I never received the first notice of the penalty and therefore, did not have the opportunity to contest the charge or pay the fine in a timely manner.

"I believe that the debt collection process has been premature and I request that you reconsider the penalties imposed."

The next day the fine was reduced to £15, which was the original amount, the man said. "It's insane how it writes like a human. I didn't have to look at it and think 'that sounds like a robot, I need to change some of it', it was so conversational," Bosley said.