Woman asks AI to write email to airline after flight delay, people find it ‘awesome’

Developed by Open AI, ChatGPT is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to various prompts. Released late last year, people worldwide are going crazy about how AI responds and are using it to write theses, debates and whatnot. Now, a woman used an AI bot and asked it to write a ‘polite but passively aggressive and firm’ email to an airline after a six-hour delay in flight. The AI soon wrote a lengthy and pretty impressive email.

“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” read the caption posted alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with the text insert, “Our flight was delayed six hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline.” It then progresses to show the woman’s prompt. It reads, “Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist.” Soon, A starts writing the email expressing ‘frustration and disappointment’ on behalf of the woman. What’s surprising is that it covered all the points in the prompt and even hoped to see ‘improvements’ in how the airline handles flight delays and the priority of the passengers in the future.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared in December 2022, the video has collected more than 2.5 million views. It has also amassed numerous likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“ChatGPT is damn awesome,” wrote an individual with fire emoticons. Another added, “This is actually a brilliant use of ChatGPT.” “I feel like you could have just sent them what you said to chat gpt + your request for compensation,” commented a third. “Then the airline told their ChatGPT to reply to you,” joked a fourth. “Polite but passive aggressive and firm,” remarked a fifth. Impressive, isn’t it?

