'Doesn't need any auditions': Fans on R Madhavan's viral 3 Idiots audition as Farhan Qureshi

Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:28 PM IST

R Madhavan played the character of Farhan Qureshi in the 2009 hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The actor’s audition tape has now gone viral and prompted fans to post various comments.

ByArfa Javaid

Released in 2009, the film 3 Idiots has something for every age group. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it narrates the lives of three friends that have struck a chord with the audience and left a mark on their hearts. Not just this, people also appreciated the stellar performances delivered by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and others. Now, a video that captures R Madhavan auditioning for Farhan Qureshi’s character has been gaining traction on social media. It has also raked several responses from netizens.

“@actormaddy’s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Qureshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below,” read the caption of the video shared by the official Instagram page of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. The video shows R Madhavan delivering his character’s monologue from the scene where Farhan Qureshi requests his father to let him pursue wildlife photography instead of engineering. A text overlay on the screen reads, “Madhavan’s audition for 3 Idiots.”

Since being shared on January 31, the video has received over 2.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

“What a brilliant guy, so much to learn,” posted an Instagram user. Another shared, “He is indeed one of the finest actors!” “He doesn’t need any auditions,” commented a third. “That’s a literal ACCENT!” wrote a fourth. A fifth shared, “Class acting.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

