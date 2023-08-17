WhatsApp announces feature allowing users to send HD photos over messaging app

Now, you can send photos on messaging platform WhatsApp in high definition (HD) quality, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday.



“Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade -- now you can send in HD", Zuckerberg shared in a Facebook post along with a video.



WhatsApp said that the standard quality will be the default option in which photos are sent over the app. In case a user receives a picture on WhatsApp in low bandwidth connectivity, he/she can pick on a photo-by-photo basis whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD. WhatsApp said that the standard quality will be the default option in which photos are sent over the app(File)

The HD Photos feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon.



ALSO READ: WhatsApp developing ‘Passkeys’ for user verification, says report. Check details

Screen share during video call

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg had announced the feature enabling users to share their screen during a video call. “We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp”, he had said.

This features helps a user to share live view of the screen during the call. It might include sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or maybe shopping online with friends.



The users can also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on their phones.



ALSO READ: WhatsApp Web to get ‘screen lock’ feature soon: All you need to know

Video messages on WhatsApp

Last month, Meta had announced the launch of video messages on WhatsApp. With this feature, the users can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

It is easy to send a video message over the app. The user needs to switch to the video mode and hold to record the video. The user can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON