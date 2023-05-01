Master the force and conquer STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor with these insider secrets

Greetings, young Padawans! Whether you're a seasoned Jedi Knight or new to the ways of the Force, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor is a thrilling adventure that will leave you yearning for more. This game offers a range of new and returning features, but not all tips and tricks are apparent. Attention Padawans! Get ready for an epic journey with STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor. Hone your skills with combat, puzzles, and exploration tips.(Respwan Entertainment)

To become a true Jedi, you'll need to master the art of combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration. From throwing your lightsaber to overpowering battle droids, this article offers tips and tricks to help you hone your skills. With so much to discover, let's get started on this epic journey through the galaxy far, far away.

Explore the helpful accessibility settings in the menu

Jedi Survivor features a plethora of accessibility options that offer players of all skill levels and aptitudes different ways to play the game. These settings include disabling fall damage, navigation assistance to enable mission waypoints, control scheme modifications, and even slow-motion combat options.

Master the use of shortcut controls

When in the accessibility menu, you'll have the option to enable and customize shortcut controls. This replaces the default touchpad button on the PlayStation 5 with four customizable shortcuts that range from photo mode, hollow map, audio ping, slow mode, puzzle hint, and nav assist ping foreign.

Sharpen your Jedi abilities in the Void Training Room

The Void training option is accessible through the meditation menu and is a fantastic way to refine your Jedi abilities. You'll have the opportunity to learn how to wield your lightsaber and defend yourself from enemy forces in basic and advanced training challenges.

Regain your Force Meter with advanced parry

Want to restore your Force meter quickly? Try performing the advanced evade technique by pressing the Dodge button at the last moment without moving. This will cause you to evade enemy attacks just before they strike, giving you a small amount of your Force meter back and momentarily slowing down time around you.

Keep an eye on BD-1's head as a health indicator

The health bar is visible, but another way to know if you're in dire straits is by monitoring BD-1. The lights on the back of his head change color to match the health bar - when they turn red, it's time to heal.

Use the slow time for invincibility

While casting the Slow Time ability, Cal is impervious to damage. This means you can use it without fear of being interrupted, allowing you to get your bearings and reset before pressing the attack.

Give Cal a makeover by changing his clothing colour and giving him a clean shave

Compared to Fallen Order, this game provides a multitude of customization options, including a variety of clothing options for Cal. Most of these outfits can be color swapped using the trigger buttons, but certain color options may be locked. In such cases, you must search for chests containing the required color mods.

Did you know that you can modify the length of Cal's stubble? Some beard options enable you to give him a more clean-shaven appearance, just like in the first game. Simply go to the character customization menu and choose the beard option to do so.

Master the art of throwing your lightsaber

One of the most advantageous techniques you can learn in this game is the ability to throw your lightsaber. Simply hold the block button and press triangle or Y, regardless of your stance. This move is especially helpful in taking out probe droids before they self-destruct, but bear in mind that it consumes some of your Force meters.

Capture scavenger droids

Upon reaching Kobo, you will encounter red scavenger droids that stockpile valuable materials. They usually possess the currency of the planet you're on, such as prioritized shards for Kobo. Ensure that you eliminate these droids when you come across them, but beware! They will hide if you try to use Force on them and flee faster than a mouse droid. Try to sneak up behind them and hurl your lightsaber if you're having trouble. Their loot will not be automatically obtained, so be sure to pick up whatever they drop for you.

Following rumors to explore the unexplored

Rumors are more than mere side quests. Most rumors will lead you to places that need to be explored. It's up to you to delve deeper into these areas to uncover their rewards, which typically include cosmetics, Force echoes, perks, treasures, and much more.

If you're thorough, make an effort to return to the rumor giver to unlock additional dialogue. After completing the Find the Missing Prospectors side quest, for instance, the prospector you were investigating will reveal her true motives when Cal explains his findings.

Access the map safely

Remember, accessing the hollow map does not pause the game, so ensure that you check your surroundings before opening the map. Doing otherwise will leave you vulnerable to incoming damage at various points during the game.

Overpower battle droids and interrupt red attacks with Force Push/Pull

Engaging weak battle droids is a waste of your time - use the Force Push to effortlessly disable them. Time your push accurately, and you can annihilate multiple droids at once.

Numerous enemies perform unblockable red attacks, but you can counter some of these attacks by using Cal's Force Powers. If an enemy turns blue instead of red, it means they are even more susceptible to a Force move like a push to throw them off balance.