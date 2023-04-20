Home / Technology / Storm alert! Microsoft's new naming taxonomy for hackers brings a storm of weather-themed monikers

Storm alert! Microsoft's new naming taxonomy for hackers brings a storm of weather-themed monikers

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 20, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Microsoft is shaking up the cybersecurity world with a new naming system for hackers based on weather events

In a move that's sure to shake up the world of cybersecurity, Microsoft has announced a new naming taxonomy for hackers. Rather than referring to them by their previous monikers, Microsoft will now be giving them names based on weather events like storms, typhoons, and blizzards.

Microsoft has brought new weather themed naming system for attackers.
Microsoft has brought new weather themed naming system for attackers.

This new system will include eight groups in total, with nation-state actors being named after specific weather events to indicate where the groups are operating from. For example, Chinese hackers will be called Typhoon, while Russian hackers will now be known as Blizzard.

China - Typhoon

Iran - Sandstorm

Lebanon - Rain

North Korea - Sleet

Russia - Blizzard

South Korea - Hail

Turkey - Dust

Vietnam - Cyclone

Financially motivated hacking groups will be named tempest, private sector offensive actors will be called tsunami, and influence operations will be referred to as floods. Microsoft will also assign temporary names like Storm and a four-digit number to any new threats that are unknown or from an unknown source.

While some may find these weather-themed names to be a bit gimmicky, Microsoft sees this as a way to make cybersecurity more accessible and easier to understand for everyone. John Lambert, Microsoft's CVP of threat intelligence, stated that "the naming approach we have used previously has been retired. We have reassigned all existing threat actors to the new taxonomy, and going forward will be using the new threat actor names."

Also read | Microsoft may come up with Steam Deck UI to deliver ultimate handheld console

This move is not without controversy, however, as some experts have criticized Microsoft for potentially trivializing the severity of cyber attacks. But for now, we'll just have to wait and see if these weather-themed names catch on in the world of cybersecurity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rain floods storm iran south korea vietnam microsoft cyclone tsunami Rain system north korea turkey lebanon weather typhoon dust + 15 more
rain floods storm iran south korea vietnam microsoft cyclone tsunami Rain system north korea turkey lebanon weather typhoon dust + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out