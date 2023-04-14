Microsoft may come up with Steam Deck UI to deliver ultimate handheld console

The Verge first noticed that Windows Giant Microsoft is experimenting with a Windows mode specifically optimized for handheld gaming devices, Steam Deck. A leaked Hackathon project video on Twitter from h0x0d suggests that Microsoft is working with the prototype for an optimized Windows 11 UI that will support only handheld consoles. All the launchers and Windows gaming shells will be optimized for touchscreens and controllers. Image Credit: Valve

The leaked video is from Microsoft’s 2022 hackathon where employees can suggest and present their ideas to improve and support.

While it is unknown who is narrating the video but the video mentions some of the flaws with Steam deck, like lack of controller support on outside Steam base games, even the touch keypad is not optimized for handheld devices and it presented the idea that there should be some suggestive navigation for the keyboard. It also states that lots of windows based games run properly on Steam Deck’s. Valve offers numerous drivers for Windows on Steam Deck, but Windows 11 UI is not yet optimized for handheld devices.

A Microsoft employee, Dorothy Feng, developed a replica of what the actual Windows Handheld mode will lament. It also featured a controller navigated and touch-optimized keypad. She also revamped the taskbar.

They are already working with a team of developers named, SWICD (Steam Deck Windows Controller Driver), they found a path to use Steam Deck UI over Windows.

Though, it is not revealed if Microsoft will ever order this project but Microsoft was always a supporter of Steam Deck. Even Valve and MS worked together to create xCloud and Xbox Game Pass.

On the other font Steam Deck is a very popular handheld device which is competing with ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and Ayaneo 2.