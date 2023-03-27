Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online? Report says…

Some parts of Twitter's source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday. The leak creates more challenges for billionaire Elon Musk. (AFP)

According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.

Twitter noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

The leak creates more challenges for billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and has had massive layoffs since then.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter now seeks the identity of the user behind that account as well as the names and other information of all users who posted, downloaded or uploaded the data. The Elon Musk-owned social network is asking GitHub for the names, addresses, telephone numbers, emails, social media profiles and IP addresses of those parties, according to its filing. The company has also launched an internal investigation into the leak, according to a New York Times report citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

GitHub does not generally comment on decisions to remove content and pointed to its publication of Twitter’s takedown request when reached for comment by Bloomberg. Twitter’s email address for press enquiries continues to auto-respond with a poop emoji.

Exposing Twitter’s internal workings may make the service more vulnerable to hacking attempts. The username chosen by the leaker appears designed to poke fun at Musk, who made a big deal out of restoring free speech to the platform when he took over the company late last year.