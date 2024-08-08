Pixel 9 launch: Pixel Watch 3 and all you can expect beyond new phones at the 'Made by Google' event

Google Pixel 9 series, which may feature the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is set to launch during the Made by Google event on 14 August. While a lot has been speculated about the Pixel 9 series phones, the other devices launching during the event have mostly flown under the radar. Google isn’t just launching smartphones; it will also introduce the third-generation Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and perhaps even Android 15. Here, let’s explore what you can expect from Google beyond the latest Pixel 9 series devices. Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to launch on August 14.(Google)

Pixel Watch 3 to Launch on 14 August

Google will debut its third-generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, at the event. Recent leaks suggest that the watch may not differ significantly from the Pixel Watch 2. According to Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 3 will feature the Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset, coupled with a Cortex M33 co-processor. This is the same SoC that powered the outgoing Pixel Watch 2. The report further states that it will come with 2GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Additionally, the battery capacity is expected to remain largely the same.

However, users can expect an improved screen this time, with a 60Hz display and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. There are also reports that suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, with the smaller model starting at $349 and the larger one at $399.

Also Read: Dog tries to eat power bank, burns down house- Here's why you need to ‘battery-proof’ your home

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Also Expected to Launch

There is little known about the next-gen Pixel Buds Pro, but in July, reliable tipster OnLeaks, in partnership with Android Headlines, leaked images that allegedly reveal the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, including the colourways it may come in. Based on the leaks, the earbuds will feature a slight redesign and offer a wingtip to better fit in the ear canal. Addition ally, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be available in four colourways: Pink, Black, Green, and a Greyish White.

Furthermore, the leaked case images suggest that it will largely remain the same compared to the first-generation model, except for a size increase. This could enable the case to store more battery juice for longer usage.

Also Read: Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps

What More Could Google Bring

Aside from the hardware, Google is also expected to release Android 15, as the Pixel 9 devices make their debut. Android 15 will be supported by the Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel 6 series, including the A series models. Android 15 will also introduce new features such as Private Space, which allows users to lock apps in the app tray using biometrics, a revised volume panel, adaptive vibration, and improved battery life thanks to the better Doze mode.

Also Read: Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Price, camera, performance, and key specs compared