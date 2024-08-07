Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Price, camera, performance, and key specs compared

Vivo V40, the latest camera-centric smartphone by Vivo, has now been launched in India. It comes with Zeiss-powered optics that bring high-end optics for mid-range pricing. But how does it compare to its sister brand’s OnePlus Nord 4? Well, both are designed for different purposes, and here, let’s find out which one you should get depending on your needs. OnePlus Nord 4 (left), Vivo V40 (right).(OnePlus, Vivo)

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: If Camera Is Your Priority, Vivo Could Be the Better Choice

Vivo is known for making some of the best camera phones in the Android world. Not only do its high-end flagships offer bleeding-edge hardware, but the recent AI software features have made them some of the most advanced mobile shooters. Now, previously with the Vivo V30 Pro and now with the V40 series, Vivo has brought some of this magic to mid-range devices as well.

Vivo V40 sports a triple camera setup with a wide 50MP Zeiss camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree field of view, and a 50MP 2X telephoto shooter. OnePlus Nord 4, on the other hand, gets a dual camera setup, with a main 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS, and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Right off the bat, on paper, you can tell that the Vivo is more focused on delivering a solid camera experience.

It also packs a more feature-rich portrait mode, with Zeiss-style portraits on offer. It includes Zeiss Distagon-style bokeh, B-speed-style bokeh, Biotar-style bokeh, etc. Plus, based on our testing at HT Tech, the OnePlus Nord 4 could certainly have been better, and it is not the best camera performance you can get in this segment. So, if you are looking for a camera-centric device, the Vivo V40 will certainly be a better option.

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: The Performance Game

Performance is where the OnePlus Nord 4 shines. It gets the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC based on the 4nm architecture, and that makes it ideal for performance-oriented tasks such as gaming and editing content. Plus, with up to 12GB RAM and 8GB in the base model, you get consistent performance. It also does well at multitasking based on our testing, and it does so without heating.

Vivo V40, too, gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and that means it is equally competent in most tasks where performance is a priority. On paper, there isn’t going to be a major difference when it comes to performance, but it is too early to predict if the Vivo V40 would be better than the OnePlus Nord 4. Stay tuned to our review in HT Tech coming soon.

Coming to the battery, both the OnePlus Nord 4, and the Vivo V40 have a 5,500 mAh battery, but differ in terms of charging speed. OnePlus Nord 4 has 100W fast charging, while the Vivo V40 gets 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Design and Display

OnePlus Nord 4 features a return to a metallic unibody design and it stands out in a sea of glass slab smartphones, and that makes it more durable compared to other smartphones. It is a different design, and certainly differs from most smartphones in the price range, including the Vivo V40. For the display, the OnePlus Nord 4 features a flat 6.7-inch 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED panel.

Vivo V40 gets a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that also sports a 120Hz refresh rate, and it supports a peak brightness of 4500 nits which happens to be more than OnePlus Nord 4’s 2150 nits. It does feature glass for the back panel, and that means it is a more traditional design approach, unlike the metallic OnePlus Nord 4. That being said, design is subjective, so you can’t go wrong with either. If you prefer a curved display with a glass back, the Vivo V40 is the ideal pick. However, if you want to try a metal phone again, and reminiscence about the phones launched in the last decade, such as the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus Nord 4 is good choice.

Vivo V40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Price

Vivo V40 starts at ₹34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model, and goes up to ₹41,999 for the top-end 12GB+512GB model. What this means is it is more expensive than the OnePlus Nord 4, as it starts lower at ₹29,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, and goes up to 12GB+256GB for ₹35,999.

With that said, there is no clear winner at this point. Your choice should be based on what you want from a phone. If you’re looking for a camera-centric device under ₹40,000, the Vivo V40 is a solid option. However, if you prefer a metallic design, a flat display, strong performance, and arguably a cleaner software experience with OxygenOS, the OnePlus Nord 4 might be the better choice for you.