Rockstar drops hints of GTA 6 in GTA Online, speculation or supposition?

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto franchise has earned more fans than any other games out there throughout the last two decades. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Rockstar's most anticipated title, GTA 6 (untitled). But the wait for GTA’s new installment has been longer than expected. Since last September’s release there are numerous rumors and speculations going on for GTA 6 but Rockstar is very tight lipped on their upcoming title. Fan Made GTA 6 poster

A few months ago, GTA Online’s iFruit app went through a data mining process. And data miners sniffed out some license plates that might be dropping some hints of GTA 6 along with new Vice City content.

The license plates that were discovered by the data miners featured designs for Vice City, Sprunk, San Andreans and Liberty City. And many fans have been speculating that Vice City will be the primary location for GTA 6 along with other major cities from the franchise.

Leaked License Plate images

A notorious Twitter leaker, Matheusvictorbr- has been dropping numerous hints on GTA franchise’s new installment. The leaks claimed that gamers are in for a treat as GTA 6 will offer multiple cities to roam around.

In the tweet, the leaker confirmed that he is 805 certain that GTA 6 will feature Vice City, Cuba, Carcer city and other cities. However the tweet didn’t mention anything about San Andreas or Liberty City.

Even though San Andreas and Liberty city is not on the tweet fans can cherish the above mentioned three cities before any official confirmation comes through. All of these cities are from previous GTA installments and beloved by fans.

Fans are now again hyped by these leaked news and eagerly waiting for GTA 6’s official updates.