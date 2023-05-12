Speculation rolls for GTA 6's price hike, multiple maps, and advanced AI features!

The gaming community around the globe is abuzz with numerous speculation and excitement surrounding the Rockstar Game’s highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6, title not announced). Fans are particularly interested in how the AAA title’s price may be affected, given the recent announcement that its production cost has reportedly skyrocketed to an incredible $1 billion. Grand Theft Auto 6: Rumored Price, Collector's Editions, and Exciting Features (Image Credit: Fan Made Poster)

GTA 6 Base Edition’s Price

The upcoming standard/base edition of GTA 6 is expected to carry a hefty price tag of $70, which marks a decent increase from the $60 cost of its predecessor, GTA 5, released back in 2013.

Fans can likely expect pre-order promotions that will feature downloadable content for both the single-player and multiplayer. Given the expected abundance of content and the high-quality gameplay typically synonyms with Rockstar titles, the game will be worth every dime for the increased price.

Details for the other Collectable Editions

Not only is the base edition, but Rockstar is also likely to cater to its dedicated fanbase by offering a collector's cache of GTA 6. These editions typically feature bonus items and premium digital downloadable content, making them an attractive option for avid fans of the franchise.

Premium Edition: This edition will feature the base game, a physical map of GTA 6, and an exclusive online and campaign content collection

Speculated Price-$90.00

Ultimate Edition: This edition will cater to two pieces of merchandise, and the items from the Premium Edition, along with a probable themed steel book.

Speculated Price- $120.00

Collector’s Cache: The Collector’s cache may contain an official GTA 6-themed bandana, caps, cards, maps, soft toys, and more.

Speculated Price- $150.00

Notable features the AAA title will offer

Rockstar is investing heavily in AI technology to offer players a more realistic gaming experience.

In GTA 6, cars are expected to feature AI-based navigation that allows them to drive more naturally, true to real-life motion physics, and adapt to different conditions, unlike the set pathways of vehicles in GTA 5.

The AI system will also grant players to interact with various NPCs, similar to the fan-favourite feature in Red Dead Redemption 2.

To improve the Online experience, the studio is reportedly developing a system that will seamlessly transition players between sessions based on their current virtual location, ensuring a more interactive gameplay experience. This system is designed to address uneven player distribution across the map, a common issue in the previous GTA installment.

One of the most exciting rumoured features of the upcoming action-adventure title is the ability to jump between multiple maps within the game. This groundbreaking development will include unique locations, shops, vehicles, and characters, though details remain scarce at this point.

Rockstar is said to be upgrading its proprietary Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) significantly. These improvements will result in better graphics and gameplay, exceptionally since GTA 6 will be exclusive to next-generation consoles.

GTA 6 is yet to receive any official confirmation and release date.