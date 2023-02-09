Twitter Blue launches in India at 900 for mobile, 650 for website

Indian users can now subscribe to Twitter Blue, which was earlier available only in select countries. The paid service which offers the coveted and now embattled blue tick mark, implying authenticity, can be subscribed for ₹650 and ₹900 per month on website and mobile, respectively. Annual subscribers on the website will receive a discount of ₹1,000, and will have to pay ₹6,800 instead of ₹7,800.

Earlier, users could separately apply for the verified tag without having to pay a price. The company on Wednesday said the feature was being rolled out in 15 countries, including India, Brazil and Indonesia.

Twitter Blue users will also be able to edit tweets, post longer videos, view 50% lesser advertisements, get early access to new features. Their posts will also be prioritised by the company. Tweets can be edited up to five times within 30 minutes of posting.

How to get Twitter Blue?

Users can access Twitter Blue by clicking on the profile picture at the top left. Additionally, only the accounts which are over 90 days old can be a paid subscriber. Twitter has asked subscribed users to not change their display picture, name or username during the time of review to avoid the loss of the verified badge. The company is yet to address the way forward for existing verified users.

Although Twitter chief Elon Musk had earlier said that the subscription price will be decided depending on the purchasing power parity, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Website users in the US have to pay around ₹660 monthly, while Android and iOS users pay ₹910.

