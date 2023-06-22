Home / Technology / Twitter back to using Google Cloud after new CEO helps resume payments: Report

Twitter back to using Google Cloud after new CEO helps resume payments: Report

Bloomberg |
Jun 22, 2023 03:06 AM IST

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last fall, reducing spending on cloud computing emerged as a particular goal for him.

Twitter has resumed paying Google Cloud for its services, patching up a relationship that became strained after Elon Musk acquired the social network and stopped paying Google and various other companies.

Google at first struggled to get through to Musk to discuss the unpaid bills.(REUTERS)
Google at first struggled to get through to Musk to discuss the unpaid bills.(REUTERS)

Read: Twitter's value plummets by two-thirds - Musk's costly acquisition takes a hit

Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, helped get the relationship back on track, according to a person familiar with the situation. The two companies are also negotiating a broader partnership that could include advertising and Google’s use of Twitter’s API, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter.

Another person with knowledge of the matter confirmed there are no issues currently between the companies. Spokespeople for Twitter and Google declined to comment.

Since billionaire Musk acquired San Francisco-based Twitter last fall, the social media platform has pushed many of its vendors for discounts. Reducing spending on cloud computing emerged as a particular goal of Musk’s, according to another person with knowledge of the matter.

Read: Elon Musk on reports of $20 fee for Twitter blue tick: ‘We need to pay…’

Twitter has paid Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud about $200 million to $300 million per year, three people with knowledge of the matter estimated. The social media company largely uses Google Cloud for data analysis and machine learning.

Platformer first reported that Twitter had stopped paying its bills with Google Cloud.

Google at first struggled to get through to Musk to discuss the unpaid bills. In an attempt to reach him, Google employees contacted people at his space exploration firm, SpaceX, which also does business with Google Cloud, according to two of the people.

Google had some levers at its disposal to press Twitter to pay, including restricting aspects of the cloud computing platform.

The companies announced their partnership in 2018. Twitter was once one of Google Cloud’s most important customers, but Google has since broadened its client base. After reporting its first profitable quarter earlier this year, Google hopes to use its artificial intelligence to close the gap with larger cloud rivals such as Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter elon musk google cloud + 1 more
twitter elon musk google cloud
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out