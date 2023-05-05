Unleash your wizarding style with Hogwarts Legacy's new Merlin's Cloak and Charms Professor DLC!

Avalanche Software has announced that Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated wizarding-world action role-playing game, is releasing new cosmetic DLC (Downloadable Content) with the game's launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While there are no plans for any campaign DLC or quest expansion packs, players will be able to customize their Hogwarts students with the new upcoming items. Hogwarts Legacy launches new cosmetic DLC. (Image Credit: Avalanche Studio.)

One of the rarest items in the Hogwarts Legacy DLC is Merlin's Cloak, which was initially limited to players who watched specific Twitch streams for a set time period during the game's launch. To commemorate the game's release on PS4 and Xbox One, Avalanche Software is bringing back Merlin's Cloak for a new stream on May 5. This gives fans of the wizarding universe another opportunity to get their hands on the exclusive item if they missed out the first time.

However, Merlin's Cloak isn't the only cosmetic DLC available for Wizarding World players this week. Those who tune in to the Legacy Live stream at 9 am PT to claim Merlin's Cloak can also get their hands on an entirely new set of cosmetic items inspired by Charms Professor Ronen. These items can be earned by watching specific Twitch streamers with Twitch Drops enabled between May 5 and June 1.

Each reward can be earned after 30 minutes of specific stream watch time, and since there are six pieces in the set, players will need to watch a total of three hours to claim all the items. Notably, Twitch Drops can be claimed even if the players don't own the game yet, so those who are planning on playing the game on Nintendo Switch this summer can also tune in and claim some drops.

Players interact with Professor Ronen multiple times during the Hogwarts Legacy campaign, as he teaches them some of the most basic go-to spells in the game, which are then used in combat and puzzle-solving. Professor Ronen is also responsible for teaching players how to play the Summoner's Court mini-game.

Summoner's Court is a mini-game inside Hogwarts world that requires players to use the Accio spell to pull colored balls across a board, with the goal of getting the ball as far as possible without it falling off the board. Players can compete against a variety of opponents in Summoner's Court, and defeating all of them is necessary for those aiming for a 100% completion mark in the game. Those who can earn the Charms Professor DLC items can play Summoner's Court dressed as the professor who taught them how to play.

The new cosmetic DLC provides players with more options for personalizing their Hogwarts experience and adds a fun twist to the game's mini-games and more adventure while exploring.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release for Nintendo Switch on July, 25.