Xbox Game Pass delivers massive value with Wave 1 titles for May, 2023

Microsoft has released its "Wave 1" of titles for May 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, with Redfall being the biggest new addition. Redfall, Ravenlok, and Fuga these three AAA titles were already confirmed for release on the platform. Still, there are two new additions in Weird West Definitive Edition for Xbox Series X and Shadowrun Trilogy on PC. Weird West is already available on Xbox Game Pass, but the Definitive Edition promises significant improvements for the Xbox Series X/S. Shadowrun Trilogy, on the other hand, is only available on Cloud and Console versions, but will now be playable on PC starting May 9. Xbox Game Pass for May, 2023. (Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios)

What's interesting about this Wave 1 of titles is that several of them are day one releases, which is a significant benefit for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Redfall, Ravenlok, and Fuga are all day-one titles, and Redfall is particularly noteworthy because it fills the first-party day-one release spot for this month. Many players are eagerly anticipating the release of Starfield on Xbox Game Pass later this year, and Redfall provides a taste of what's to come.

Xbox Game Pass for May, 2023, Wave 1. (Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios)

However, the critical reception of Redfall hasn't been as positive as some might hope. In several reviews, many noted that while players will enjoy killing vampires, the overall experience is somewhat shallow.

Of course, there's always the possibility of a shadow drop or surprise addition to Wave 1, as Xbox Game Pass is known for its value and constantly updated library of games. And in the coming weeks, we can expect Wave 2 of titles to be confirmed.

It's worth noting that Xbox Game Pass has earned its reputation as the best value in gaming precisely because of offerings like these. By consistently adding new titles and day-one releases, Microsoft is giving subscribers an unparalleled level of value and variety. And with the addition of Weird West Definitive Edition and Shadowrun Trilogy, there's even more reason to sign up and start playing.

Xbox Game Pass List for May, Wave 1 2023

Redfall- May 2, 2023 (PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Ravenlok- May 4, 2023 (Console and PC)

Weird West Definitive Edition- May 8, 2023 (Xbox Series X|S)

Shadowrun Trilogy- May 9, 2023 (PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2- May 11, 2023 (Console and PC)