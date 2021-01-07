Justice Hima Kohli takes charge as 1st woman CJ of Telangana high court

telangana

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:59 IST

Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as the new chief justice of Telangana high court at a simple but colourful ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday.

State governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to justice Kohli at Raj Bhavan. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, senior state officials and other dignitaries attended the function.

Justice Kohli, who till recently served as a senior judge of the Delhi high court, was elevated as the chief justice of Telangana. She replaces justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, who has been transferred to Uttarakhand high court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

Justice Kohli is the first woman chief justice of the Telangana high court, after it was separated from the combined high court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 1, 2019.

Justice T B N Radhakrishnan was appointed as the first chief justice of the Telangana high court, but within a few months, he was transferred to Calcutta high court. In his place, justice Chauhan was appointed as the acting chief justice.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended appointment of Justice Chauhan as the permanent chief justice of Telangana high court and he assumed charge as such on June 23, 2019.