e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Tennis / France’s world No 22 Lucas Pouille out of Australian Open

France’s world No 22 Lucas Pouille out of Australian Open

The 25-year-old Dubai-based player ended his 2019 season in mid-October because of an injury to his right elbow which also saw him miss the Davis Cup.

tennis Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Lucas Pouille of France plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia.
Lucas Pouille of France plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. (REUTERS)
         

France’s Lucas Pouille, ranked 22 in the world, on Monday withdrew from the Australian Open as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

“It’s a massive disappointment for me to announced that I will not be able to take part in the first-ever ATP Cup event or the Adelaide tournament and above all I will not participate in the Australian Open,” Pouille announced.

The 25-year-old Dubai-based player ended his 2019 season in mid-October because of an injury to his right elbow which also saw him miss the Davis Cup.

“As you can imagine, I’m extremely disappointed and sad to mis the start of the year, but the season is long, the career is long and now my goal is to be 100 percent competitive as quickly as possible,” said Pouille, who reached a career-high 10th place ranking in March 2018.

tags
top news
LIVE | Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das submits resignation to governor
LIVE | Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das submits resignation to governor
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
Jagan joins list of CMs opposing NRC, says it won’t be implemented in Andhra Pradesh
Jagan joins list of CMs opposing NRC, says it won’t be implemented in Andhra Pradesh
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News