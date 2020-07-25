e-paper
Home / Tennis / Sania Mirza: Going local is the way ahead right now, everyone deserves a chance to get back to their feet

Sania Mirza: Going local is the way ahead right now, everyone deserves a chance to get back to their feet

Tennis player Sania Mirza feels given the relaxations, when we all are slowly getting back to work, local and small scale businesses need support and we must do our bit.

tennis Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:09 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Sania Mirza says she has started practicising and is working on her moves and fitness.
Sania Mirza says she has started practicising and is working on her moves and fitness.
         

One positive on the current crisis is that it has brought people closer and made them more compassionate. As several people continue to struggle to make ends meet, tennis ace Sania Mirza has been doing her bit to help them.

“I don’t like to use the word charity. We must do certain things in our lives, and helping each other is an essential part of our existence. My family and I want to do whatever we can whether it’s supporting people with food, financially, or by giving them emotional support,” Mirza says.

In his earlier speeches, PM Narendra Modi spoke about making India self-reliant and urged everyone to be vocal for local. Mirza, too, believes in the ideology. She recently gave a shout out to local brands working on a smaller scale to help them survive during these trying times.

“Going local is the way ahead right now. Small businesses have been badly hit but not much has been done about it. They deserve a chance to get back to their feet. I’m glad that people have shown faith in me and the response to whatever I’m doing has been unbelievable,” she shares.

 

Amid all these, a lot of fake NGOs and trusts also came into light, who’re duping people and no help is actually the needy.

Ask Mirza how she and her team are being cautious to avoid such lapses, the 33-year-old says, “We try to do due diligence and take required precautions. We have proper paperwork in place when we tie-up with an NGO. Plus, we support people directly also and the team has been working on the frontline to reach out to those in need.”

Meanwhile, with Unlock 2.0 underway, Mirza is looking forward to get back to the game soon. “I’m practising while maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene. Every time we sit down for water, we sanitise our hands. I’ve also been working on my fitness and moves. I’m in a decent shape now, so it has been good so far,” she tells us.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

