Serena Williams Birthday: 6 interesting facts about women tennis’ biggest star

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:27 IST

Serena Williams is one of the most famous athletes of all time. Such is her popularity that even the non-tennis fans have been enamoured by her exploits on the court. Serena has been dominating women’s tennis for around two decades and is on course to become the player with most Grand Slam singles titles. She currently has 23 Grand Slam titles and is just a single championship away from equalling Margaret Court’s record. On the occasion of her 38th birthday, let’s look at some of the interesting fact about here:-

1. Serena is fourth in the list of players ranked no. 1 for the most weeks. For 253 weeks, Serena has been ranked ranked no. 1 in her career. Only three players are ahead of her – Steffi Graf (377), Martina Navratilova (332) and Chris Evert (260).

2. Along with her 37 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles), Serena also has four Olympic Gold medals in her kitty. She teamed with her sister Venus to win the gold medal in doubles at the Sydney, the Beijing and London Olympics. Serena also won a singles medal at the 2012 games.

3. Serena has acted in TV shows in her career. She has appeared in shows like Law & Order: SVU, ER while also having a voice role in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

4. Serena has won the most prize money from her tennis career than any other female athlete in history. She has more than $92 million from tennis career. Second on the list is Venus, who is far behind with prize money around $41 million.

5. Serena is fluent in French and often speaks in the language during her on-court interviews while playing in France.

6. Serena has been playing tennis since she was a little child (literally). She began playing tennis at the age of just 3 .Serena along with here sister, Venus, were trained by their father, Richard Williams, who was a tennis coach.

