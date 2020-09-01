e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Last week, Suarez Navarro withdrew from the US Open, which began in New York on Monday, for health reasons.

tennis Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in action.
Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in action.(Reuters)
         

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy. The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on her Twitter account, said she received her diagnosis a few days ago.

“I’m fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes,” Suarez Navarro said in the video. “See you soon.”

Last week, Suarez Navarro withdrew from the US Open, which began in New York on Monday, for health reasons. Along with her video, Suarez Navarro wrote: “Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll need my truly best.”

In a separate statement, Suarez-Navarro said doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was detected at an early stage. A number of fellow tennis players sent their best wishes to Suarez Navarro after learning of her diagnosis.

“Carlita.. If I know somebody who can deal with this, it’s you!,” twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who won her opening U.S. Open match on Monday, tweeted. “You are a fighter and great champion with lots of positivity. Sending you strength and hugs.”

“Hi Carla, want to wish you nothing but strength and courage to take on this battle,” four-times Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters tweeted ahead of her first-round match at the U.S. Open. “Thinking of you and sending lots of positive energy.”

tags
top news
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In