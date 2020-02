Where are Djokovic, Federer and Nadal in all-time men’s Grand Slam winners list after Novak’s win at Australian Open 2020?

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 10:59 IST

Novak Djokovic lifted his 8th Australian Open title on Sunday after overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling final at Rod Laver Arena. With this win, Djokovic also reclaimed the world number one ranking in men’s singles, surpassing Rafael Nadal. It was yet another gritty victory for the Serbian after overcoming a mid-match slump to beat Thiem. Djokovic has now claimed 17 Grand Slam titles in his career and is slowly inching towards Roger Federer’s record.

So let’s take a look at the all-time Grand Slam men’s win leaders after Sunday’s Australian Open final:-

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 19

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 17

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020), French Open: 1 (2016), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

Roy Emerson (AUS) -12

Australian Open: 6 (1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967), French Open: 2 (1963, 1967), Wimbledon: 2 (1964, 1965), US Open: 2 (1961, 1964)