 World No.1 Simona Halep crashes out of Miami Open, loses to Agnieszka Radwanska
World No.1 Simona Halep crashes out of Miami Open, loses to Agnieszka Radwanska

The Miami Open third round defeat comes a week after Romania’s Simona Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

tennis Updated: Mar 25, 2018 09:23 IST
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after losing against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (not pictured) on Day 5 of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park.
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after losing against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (not pictured) on Day 5 of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park.(USA TODAY Sports)

World number one Simona Halep tumbled out of the Miami Open on Saturday, falling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

The third-round defeat comes a week after Romania’s Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title in the California desert.

READ | Roger Federer’s stunning loss leaves Miami tennis tournament wide open

Halep’s exit leaves the women’s field in the hardcourt tournament without its top two seeds, after second-seeded Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki lost to Monica Puig on Friday.

Despite the defeat, Halep is assured of retaining the number one spot when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament.

READ | Novak Djokovic crashes out in second round of ATP Miami Open

Radwanska, the 2012 Miami champion, hadn’t posted back-to-back match victories since January.

She’ll face either 20th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia or former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus for a place in the quarter-finals.

Azarenka is unseeded this year as she vies to get her career on track after taking time off to have a baby.

