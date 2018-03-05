Fitness buffs, head to Rishikesh for the International Yoga Festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 1 inaugurated the week-long 29th annual International Yoga Festival (IYF) in Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan.

The IYF offers daily classes from 4 am until 9.30pm with more than 80 saints, yogacharyas, presenters and experts from nearly 20 countries around the world. There are also classes in meditation, mudras, Sanskrit chanting, Reiki, Indian philosophy and spiritual discourses to be held by revered spiritual leaders from India and abroad.

There will be 200 sessions over the next few days on topics such as Ashtanga yoga, Raja yoga, Bhakti yoga, Kundalini yoga, Iyengar yoga, Vinyasa yoga, Bharat yoga, Ganga yoga, and Somatics yoga.

The festival was inaugurated by Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. The inauguration saw a beautiful and colourful tapestry of participants representing the world’s faiths, nations, cultures, races and regions as Argentinians, Afghans, Israelites, Iranians, Japanese, Kenyans, Italians, Americans, Yemenis and people from numerous other nations gathered on the banks of the river Ganga.

Last year, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan and founder of the International Yoga Festival, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, director of the International Yoga Festival, led International Yoga Day events at the United Nations in New York.

