The future of travel: Slow, meaningful and closer to home
travel Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:14 IST
As tourism gradually reopens, people are planning holidays again but will travel be the same? According to travel influencers, it will be slow, less, but meaningful.
“I think Covid-19 has made everyone realise that everything around us is unpredictable. This will encourage more people to take the plunge and travel to places that they have always dreamt of, ticking off their bucket list,” says Savi Munjal of a popular travel blog.
Munjal’s partner, Vidit Taneja, echoes the view and says, “Individuals will approach travel in a more responsible and sustainable way than before.”
Our little house in Italian countryside is social distancing goals 😅💜💜 Every evening, we come back from exploring, change into our PJs, and sit outside till the sun goes down over the rolling hills of Tuscany. Less than 15 people live in this hamlet, so there’s pin drop silence - just the distant tinkle of cow-bells and US 👩❤️👨 ✨ ✨ 📍Siena, Tuscany, Italy 🎵 Anja Kotar, Tuscany #bruisedpassports #travel #love #italy
Another travel influencer, Shivya Nath, feels we’ll stop impulsively jet-setting around the world and opt for more meaningful travel. She says, “Both in tourism policy and as individual travellers, we are likely to become more inclined towards slow, meaningful, low impact, sustainable travel that supports local communities and minimises our impact on the environment.”
Nath also points out that we must learn to live with Covid-19, and the only kind of travelling that’ll make sense is slow travel. “Getting safely from one destination to another and keeping up with testing /quarantine rules will only be worth it if we plan to spend several months in a place,” she says.
Who am I anymore? I guess I never quite realised, or acknowledged, what travel really was for me. It all started out as just a dream, a fascination for faraway places, a curiosity to know people different from me. I don’t know when it morphed into an inward journey. When it became an escape from the need to escape. When it started flowing through my veins... dramatic I know, but how else should I describe it? Such an intrinsic part of me that I don’t know what I’m without it. These days, every time I sit at the table to chop mushrooms or peel a beetroot, or look out the window as I wash dishes, or even bake a dessert, I can’t help but ask myself, who is this person? The room might fill with the mouthwatering aroma of a brownie (vegan of course), or with smoke when I mess up. But my mind is on its own trajectory. It’s almost like I’m half of me, half of a soul, half of an identity, half of a life. It’s almost like I’m here, and I’m not. Who am I anymore? 🤔 How does a life without travel feel like for you?
Europe is good example as it opened up pretty fast, and Italy and Spain, the hardest hit countries to the pandemic, were the first to reopen for tourists. So travel cannot be as safe as it used to be earlier, feels travel writer Siddhartha Joshi. But, he says, “If all the precautions are taken, people will start thinking it’s safe to travel now.” He foresees some changes. “Flying will be less common, people may prefer driving to destinations. The trips will be closer to home, and more oriented towards with family or a known group,” he says.
Stepped after what feels like eternity today morning and it felt good. Needless to mention, followed all guidelines - mask (and gloves), social distancing and so on. Passed a few people fishing, working out or just out for fresh air. . Limited number of people wore masks, but the crowd was thin. Some sat in groups (mostly without masks) while the rest were busy by themselves. . I guess this is the new normal. There’s no option but to embrace it I guess. . Thanks @itsmihir for the pics 😎 . p.s. my beard is completely out of control currently 🤦🏻♂️
Travel blogger Shubham Mansingka anticipates that travellers may choose smaller homestays to staying at hotels. He says, “The reason could be people wanting the entire place to themselves rather than being in close proximity to other guests, and at homestays sometimes you’re the only guests!” Mansingka adds that, “When I start travelling next, I’d most likely visit a place where I have been earlier as I would know locals beforehand and it can assure me about the safety of the place.”
Chilling in the most unreal 🔥 location ever! #India #Himalayas #Nagaland #travel #huffpostgram #myfeatureshoot #yourshot #photooftheday #discoverearth #Shimlalife #dzukouvalley #beautiful #trekking #exploretocreate #_soi #justgoshoot #worldtravelbook #passionpassport #watchthisinstagood #indiaphotoproject #indiapictures #hippieinhills #shareyournature #enjoythenatural #indiaclicks #whereisnortheast #photography #hiking #travelblogger #dzukou
And there are new travel trends emerging, such as drivecations, workations. Munjal says, “We believe the future of such ‘-ations’ is very bright because it targets specific niches. Such strategies are immensely successful and reflective of the future of travel where travellers will not be lumped under homogenous stereotypes. Instead their unique individual needs will be prioritised by tourism boards, destinations, and hotels.”
Vana, a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has been training the staff to adapt to the new circumstances. Prasoon Pandey, general manager at Vana also anticipates, “We see a surge in domestic travellers who are in pursuit of wellness. We believe that more Indians will now search out wellness offerings. More people are looking for places where one can dwell in nature and solitude.”
“But if travelling involves a constant fear of public spaces and staying away from locals, is it even travelling at all?”, questions Nath.
