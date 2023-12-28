12-foot alligator spotted ‘shopping’ in Florida mall. Here’s what happened next

A 12-foot alligator was found 'window-shopping' at a mall in Florida. After being spotted the gator was captured by the local police. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the 597 kg gator was seen strolling behind the Five Below store at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. A video of the reptile being rescued from the mall was shared on Facebook. Florida police with the massive alligator.

"Just moments ago, Sergeant Toslluku, Deputy Cevertus, and Deputy Roedding were called to a 12 foot, 600 pound gator at Coconut Point Mall! Our friends with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene, and in a joint effort, we got this massive guy to safety!"

The video shows a group of people picking up the alligator and transferring it into a truck. While picking up the reptile, the people seem to be struggling, however are successful in their task.

Watch the video of the alligator here:

This post was shared just a few days ago on Facebook. Since being shared, the video has gained several likes and views.

Earlier, another video of a man from Florida wrestling an alligator was caught on camera. The video shows Mike Dragich, a 33-year-old MMA fighter and licensed alligator trapper, confronting the enormous reptile and trying to get it out of an elementary school in Florida.

The video showed Dragich standing in front of the alligator. He held the reptile by its tail and eventually captured it with the assistance of a few other officers.