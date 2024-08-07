Ahmedabad CEO seeks 'exceptional humans' with zero salary, weekends or vacations? Satire LinkedIn post is viral

A LinkedIn post by an AI start-up founder based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, seeking "exceptional humans" to join the core team of his company has sparked a conversation on the internet because he is apparently seeking "exceptional humans" to work on "zero salary, weekend offs or vacations". The entrepreneur clarified to hindustantimes.com that his viral post does have an element of satire. Shubham Mishra, based in Ahmedabad, is the founder and CEO of BatteryOKTechnolgies. (LinkedIn/Shubham Mishra)

Shubham Mishra, founder and CEO of BatteryOKTechnolgies, shared a post on the professional networking platform last month, seeking looking to hire a person for his company's "core team".

Highlighting that he preferred former founders from India, Israel or the USA, Mishra went on to list the "perks" of the job.

"Zero salary. (We are seeking long-term folks to join us)," he said in the second point.

"No weekend offs, vacations. (Unless truly required)" the next point on LinkedIn said.

"No joining gifts and too fancy office. (We don't burn investors money, we respect Laxmi)," Mishra said, also adding that the company is attempting to revolutionise the energy industry with AI (artificial intelligence). (Real Moonshot)

The entrepreneur assured that the person joining the start-up will have "unlimited fun building real innovative products (Not copycats)".

(Also Read: 'Sick leave loge aaj? Inform 7 days in advance': Manager’s leave policy has internet confused)

The job posting was a widely discussed topic on Reddit too. “I’m confused how is this not illegal,” a user said.

“I literally demand this be satire,” another user said. A third user expressed the same sentiment, saying they are sure that it is a satire.

Take a look at the widely-discussed LinkedIn post:

Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Mishra confirmed, "Obviously it has some satire, the goal was to filter out the non-relevant candidates, we are building a company for the next 50 years and we seek long term players who can grow with us."

(Also Read: Woman asks for leave saying ‘mom will kill me,’ boss’s response is equally funny)