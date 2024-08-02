Woman asks for leave saying ‘mom will kill me,’ boss’s response is equally funny
An Indian woman asked her boss for a half-day leave on Saturday by playing the “mom card.”
In her message, Prachi pleaded for a half-day leave on Saturday citing a family event. Likely sensing that her boss would not be too happy about the request, she peppered her message with several “pleases” and explained her predicament.
“Hello ma'am, Good Afternoon! I wanted to request a half day this Saturday. I understand a leave may be difficult given the project day, but kindly please grant me a half day, as I have to go with my family for a personal event. Please grant me the same,” she wrote.
Her boss responded with a request of her own: “Please please don’t take,” she wrote, adding that it was a “Request” with three crying emojis.
“Please na ma’am. I really need to, my mom will kill me,” the 25-year-old employee replied.
“Imagine being 25 and still pulling the mom said no card,” Prachi wrote while sharing the screenshot on X. Take a look at the exchange below:
How social media reacted
The post is going steadily viral online with nearly 2 lakh views and a ton of comments. However, it has divided opinion on social media - while some people thought the exchange between a senior and her subordinate was sweet, others wondered why Prachi had to beg for leave this way.
“That is why I don't request leaves, I simply inform my unavailability to my direct manager,” one X user declared.
“Imagine the toxic work culture where an employee has to beg for half day that too on a Saturday,” another wrote.
Others took a lighter view of the situation
“I found it cute,” wrote an X user. “Imagine creating such a toxic culture that 25 yos have to ‘beg’ for a half day on Saturday and then bragging about it on SM,” another countered.
