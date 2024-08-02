Woman asks for leave saying ‘mom will kill me,’ boss’s response is equally funny

An Indian woman asked her boss for a half-day leave on Saturday by playing the “mom card.” X user Prachi shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp exchange with her manager which has gone viral on the social media platform. An Indian woman's WhatsApp exchange with her boss has gone viral online (Representational image)

In her message, Prachi pleaded for a half-day leave on Saturday citing a family event. Likely sensing that her boss would not be too happy about the request, she peppered her message with several “pleases” and explained her predicament.

“Hello ma'am, Good Afternoon! I wanted to request a half day this Saturday. I understand a leave may be difficult given the project day, but kindly please grant me a half day, as I have to go with my family for a personal event. Please grant me the same,” she wrote.

Her boss responded with a request of her own: “Please please don’t take,” she wrote, adding that it was a “Request” with three crying emojis.

“Please na ma’am. I really need to, my mom will kill me,” the 25-year-old employee replied.

“Imagine being 25 and still pulling the mom said no card,” Prachi wrote while sharing the screenshot on X. Take a look at the exchange below:

How social media reacted

The post is going steadily viral online with nearly 2 lakh views and a ton of comments. However, it has divided opinion on social media - while some people thought the exchange between a senior and her subordinate was sweet, others wondered why Prachi had to beg for leave this way.

“That is why I don't request leaves, I simply inform my unavailability to my direct manager,” one X user declared.

“Imagine the toxic work culture where an employee has to beg for half day that too on a Saturday,” another wrote.

Others took a lighter view of the situation

“I found it cute,” wrote an X user. “Imagine creating such a toxic culture that 25 yos have to ‘beg’ for a half day on Saturday and then bragging about it on SM,” another countered.