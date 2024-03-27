Boss criticises employee for missing work after her father’s death, says ‘we have to…’

A woman took to Reddit to share a screenshot of a text message and claimed that she received it from her boss after missing work due to her father’s death. The post has prompted chatter among netizens, with many expressing their anger. The image shows a part of a text message an employee received from her boss after taking time off for her father's death. (Reddit/@viviana1994)

“My dad died, and I’ve missed some work. He was in the ICU for two weeks, so I missed quite a bit of work. I get that it’s not ideal. But I called in today. And this is the response I get,” the Reddit user wrote.

While replying to her own post, she added, “My dad was in the ICU from January 25th-February 10th when we pulled the plug and he passed away. I called and told her I would be taking a week off when I realised that things weren’t getting better. I went back to work a couple of days before he died and then took two days off for the funeral. So, I ended up taking about a total of 10 days off. I went back to work on February 15th and this was the first time I’ve called off since I went back to work.”

In the text she received, her boss criticised her and added, “We all go through a lot of things, but no matter what, we have to show up every day”.

Take a look at the entire text here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has accumulated over 6,000 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

"My dad died suddenly, and I got the phone call while at work. I said, 'I have to go', and walked right out the door without explaining. That night, I texted my manager and explained what happened. She said, 'Don't worry about work. Take as long as you need'. I showed up a week and a half later after receiving flowers from my workplace. When I got back, they asked, 'Are you sure you're ready to be back?' That's how it should be," expressed a Reddit user.

"Do not quit this job! Make them fire you. Make sure you keep every text you have! And get an email address so you can write to them through email. Make sure you keep all the responses," suggested another.

"Your boss is a terrible leader. They can't shoulder the burden of doing their job and dealing with unexpected circumstances. That is not remotely on you, nor should you spare a moment's thought in your time of loss. Employees are not a steady thing. That's by design. Human life is complicated. If her register broke, she'd figure it out. This is no different," joined a third.

"My hermit uncle died, a man I had only met five times in my life. When I mentioned this at work, both HR and my boss said, 'Why are you working right now? You should take some time for yourself. It disgusts me that OP is having to fight for time off to grieve their dad," wrote a fourth.