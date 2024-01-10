close_game
Bosses from hell: 5 times managers made outrageous requests to their employees

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 10, 2024

Delving into the intriguing realm of workplace tales, we bring you five stories of bosses from hell.

People frequently turn to social media to share their work experiences. While some individuals highlight the positive aspects of their companies, a considerable number often recounts infuriating incidents involving their bosses. Delving into the intriguing realm of workplace tales, we bring you five stories of bosses from hell. (Also Read: Boss asks woman eating chips to mute her mic. Lays reacts)

5 stories of bosses from hell that might leave you angry. (Unsplash)

1. Employee goes on '8-minute' bathroom break, boss asks her to use sick leave

After an employee took a short bathroom break, she received a voicemail from her boss telling her that she either needed to call in sick, take paid time off or get back online in a minute. In her post on Reddit, she also claimed that her job had gotten worse than when she joined. "The customers are worse, the supervisors don’t care if they verbally abuse you, schedules can get changed without any notification," she shared.

My boss wanted me to use a sick day to use the bathroom.
byu/SpecterGygax inantiwork

2. Boss asks woman to join work call after she quit

A woman tweeted how her ex-employer requested her to attend a work call after she quit working. A screenshot of her chat with her former employer was also shared by her on X. The snapshot shows the boss asking her to join the meeting. To this, the woman simply says she won't be able to join and apologises.

3. Boss employees fire then contacts them for office-related data

After being fired a year ago with a 30-minute notice, a Redditor's former employer asked them for some work-related data. Since the person detailed the incident, it left many furious.

a year after laying me off with 30 minutes notice, my old boss asked if I might have a copy of their entire company's directory on hand
byu/mits66 inantiwork

4. Manager requests man to come to work as he is single

'Feggy_JVS' shared on Reddit that the day he had an off, his boss asked him to come to work as he is single. After this request was made, the man politely declined, saying that the manager could ask a different coworker. To this, the boss replied by saying, "Brian is married with a kid, I'm not asking him on short notice. You're single, why can't you come in?”

So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough
byu/Feggy_JVS inantiwork

5. Supervisor asks employee to train replacement after he left work

After quitting, a Reddit user asked their employer for a replacement so they could train them before leaving. The replacement arrived on the last day of work, and the Reddit user found out the new person wasn't motivated to learn. They left as planned, but their old manager called the next day, and insisted they retrain the new hire.

"I really need you to train your replacement right."
byu/GentlyUsedOtter inantiwork

Have you ever experienced anything like this in your workplace?

