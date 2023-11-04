close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Are you good at maths? This brain teaser will prove your skills

Are you good at maths? This brain teaser will prove your skills

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 04, 2023 03:00 PM IST

This brain teaser that will put your skills to the test. Are you ready to take on this exciting challenge?

Are you confident in your math puzzle-solving abilities? If so, we have a challenging brain teaser that will truly put your skills to the test. Are you ready to take on this exciting mathematical challenge?

Can you solve this brain teaser?(Instagram)
Can you solve this brain teaser?(Instagram)

The question was shared by the Instagram handle Maths Puzzles. This page shares various kinds of puzzles that might make you work your mind. In a question they shared, it reads, “If 6 + 8 = 12, 4 + 10 = 10, 12 + 20 = 60, then 24 + 50 = ?”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and comments. A few also shared their answers in the comments section of the post.

Several said that the solution is “300.” What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another maths-related puzzle had caught the attention of many on social media. It stated, “6+A+8= 244846, 2+9+5 = 1810 B, 3+7+4=211292, C+ 3 + 5 = 183034, 9 ÷ 7 + 3 = 7227 D.” Your task is to find the value of “A,” “B,” “C,” and “D.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out