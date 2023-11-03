This maths brain teaser will put your reasoning skills to test. Can you solve it?
This mind-boggling puzzle will put your skills to a test. Are you ready to solve it?
Do you believe you’re good at maths? We have a brain teaser for you that might leave you puzzled. This brain teaser was shared by Instagram user @mathspuzzles. This page often shares interesting puzzles that might leave you scratching your head.
This brain teaser features a maths question. It reads, “6+A+8= 244846, 2+9+5 = 1810 B, 3+7+4=211292, C+ 3 + 5 = 183034, 9 ÷ 7 + 3 = 7227 D.” Your task is to find the value of “A,” “B,” “C,” and “D.”
Take a look at this maths-related brain teaser here:
This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. The post has received several likes and comments. Several people shared their answers in the comments.
An individual wrote, “A: 4, B: 17, C: 6, D: 138.” A second said, “A=2, B=90, C=6, D=189.”
A third commented, “A:-4 & C:- 6”
What do you think is the correct answer?
Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. The question reads, “If 5 cats catch 5 mice every 5 minutes, how many cats will be needed to catch 100 mice in 100 minutes?” Do you think you can solve this brain teaser?