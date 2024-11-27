Audi goes on rampage in Ahmedabad, drunk driver filmed smoking inside after crash

A man driving an Audi in an inebriated state hit multiple cars and two-wheelers in Ahmedabad. According to the police, the incident occurred at 9.30 am near Ahmedabad's Ambli village when an out-of-control Audi rammed several vehicles on the road before crashing into a road divider and coming to a stop. The luxury vehicle hit at least six cars, one of them twice, and three two-wheelers and spread panic among the locals. A video filmed by locals after the car came to a stop showed the Audi's driver unconscious inside the car. (X/@kirpalsinh_G)

While no one was reported injured in the incident, the car's driver 41-year-old Ripal Mahesh Panchal has been arrested by the police, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that Panchal appeared to be in a drunken state. A video filmed by locals after the car came to a stop showed him unconscious inside the car. As people clamoured to record him, he was seen lifting a cigarette in his hand and starting to smoke with his eyes still closed.

Take a look at the video here:

Traffic police said Panchal had knowingly put lives of others at risk and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed on the basis of a complaint by a driver whose car was hit by Panchal.

In his complaint, he claimed that the Audi was speeding and rammed his vehicle outside a showroom before hitting a two-wheeler. The impact threw the rider, a woman, on the road. The rampage continued as the car crashed into a motorbike before running into a SUV and then crashing into another car.

Before coming to a stop, the Audi also collided with a mini-truck and a Mahindra XUV 300 parked on the roadside.

Panchal has been charged under sections for rash driving, driving under influence and sections for damaging property. Two local policemen were also suspended for alleged negligence following the accident.