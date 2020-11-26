Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:47 IST

A picture involving a car and a house door, shared by West Yorkshire Police, UK on Twitter, may make you wonder ‘How is that even possible.’

The post describes how an Audi crashed into someone’s home. The picture shows the smashed car with a house door jammed into the windshield. “Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020

Shared on November 21, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. While some dropped many hilarious comments, others were surprised at the strange occurrence.

When you arrived at the scene to arrest him, did you knock on the door? — G (@Snowsurfer71) November 21, 2020

They'll need a better defense than that, their freedom hinges on it. — Andy Gaskell (@ParadiseSoul01) November 22, 2020

Open and shut case — Marcus Ingram (@marcus_ingramuk) November 21, 2020

When "knock a door run" get out of hand. — FatHarryWhiteMmmBaby (@FatHarryWhiteM1) November 22, 2020

