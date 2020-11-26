e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof

Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof

The post describes how an Audi crashed into someone’s home.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the Audi with the smashed windshield.
The image shows the Audi with the smashed windshield.(Twitter@WYP_RPU)
         

A picture involving a car and a house door, shared by West Yorkshire Police, UK on Twitter, may make you wonder ‘How is that even possible.’

The post describes how an Audi crashed into someone’s home. The picture shows the smashed car with a house door jammed into the windshield. “Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on November 21, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. While some dropped many hilarious comments, others were surprised at the strange occurrence.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In