Police to form SIT to probe paper leak cases and related offences

The Delhi Police on Friday announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) under the Crime Branch to investigate offences related to the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Delhi Police spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the STF shall be responsible for conducting prompt, professional, and comprehensive investigations into offences pertaining to public examinations conducted by the authorities like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ministries or departments of the Central government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff, and any other authority as may be notified by the central government from time to time.

“In addition to investigation, the STF will ensure effective coordination with the prosecuting agencies to facilitate expeditious prosecution to ensure that trials in such cases are conducted on a day-to-day basis,” said Ranjan.

The task force was formed following the approval of Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar amid the ongoing protest over paper leaks. Thousands of people, including students, have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar and demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, police officers aware of the development said.

The STF will be headed by the Crime Branch deputy commissioner of police (DCP), while the special commissioner of police, who is the chief of the unit, shall exercise overall supervision and administrative control over the STF’s functioning. The special commissioner shall issue directions as necessary to ensure effective investigation and diligent prosecution of cases, added Ranjan.