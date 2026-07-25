NAVI MUMBAI: A 39-year-old labourer fell to his death from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Harigram, Panvel, allegedly after being made to work without adequate safety equipment. Panvel Taluka police on Friday have booked the owner of the construction company for alleged negligence in connection with the death. Construction firm owner booked after worker falls to death at Panvel site

The deceased, Uttamkumar Krishnaram Yadav, a native of Balod district in Chhattisgarh, was working at the construction site of Shanti Skyra Building on Wednesday when the incident took place around 3pm.

The victim’s wife, Vijayalakshmi Yadav, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the company had failed to provide mandatory safety equipment and adequate safety measures before assigning him construction work.

Police subsequently registered a case against the owner of Infotech Construction Company under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to causing death by negligence and endangering human life.

According to the FIR, Yadav lost his balance while carrying out work and fell from the fifth floor. He suffered severe head injuries and died.

The complaint alleges that the company owner’s failure to implement basic safety precautions led to the fatal accident. The case was registered on Thursday night. No arrest has been made so far.