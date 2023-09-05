News / Trending / Auto driver prints his Instagram handle name in rickshaw, reason will stun you

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 05, 2023 07:07 PM IST

The auto driver had his Instagram handle printed inside the vehicle. Many were impressed by his move.

A rickshaw driver has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) for attaching his Instagram handle name to his rickshaw. Since the tweet was shared, it has captured the interest of many people.

Snapshot of the auto driver and his Instagram handle.(Twitter/@Udayan)
“A rickshaw wala has his Instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100% @peakbengaluru,” wrote X user Udayan as he shared the tweet. Alongside, he added a picture of the auto driver. (Also Read: Delhi auto driver rides his vehicle on crowded foot over bridge. Watch)

The picture shows the driver at the front and the name of his Instagram handle printed on the left side of the vehicle.

Take a look at the post shared by Udayan here:

This post was shared on September 7. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 4,000 times. The share has also received a few likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Man, it's the new generation!" A second added, "This is the real creator economy." "Is he also on Twitter?" asked another.

Sign out