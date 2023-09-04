Delhi auto driver rides his vehicle on crowded foot over bridge. Watch

A daring stunt by an auto driver has left people shocked. Reason? The auto driver took his vehicle on a crowded foot over bridge to escape a traffic jam in New Delhi. A video of this incident has been shared on social media and has gone viral. Snapshot of the auto driver riding the vehicle on foot over bridge.(Twitter/@RamrajC93952644)

The clip opens to show the auto driver fiercely taking the empty auto over the stairs of the foot over bridge. At the same time, a person can be seen helping the auto driver navigate his way up the stairs. Later, the same man jumps inside the vehicle as it ascends on the bridge.

Several onlookers seem to be stunned by the driver's actions. This video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @RamrajC93952644. According to the user, this incident took place in Hamdard Nagar, Delhi. (Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw driver accepts two rides on two different apps, netizens amused)

Watch the video of the auto driver taking the vehicle on the foot over bridge here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 500 views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the auto driver's stunt here:

An individual tagged Delhi Police in the comments section of the post. Another wrote, "Delhi mein traffic ka kuch toh sochna padega deva (Need to think something about the traffic in Delhi.) A third shared, "Who needs a car when you've got the automobile overbridge? #Delhitraffic #InnovativeCommute"

What do you think about this video?