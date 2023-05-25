Home / Trending / Bride’s dance to Manike Mage Hithe takes Instagram by storm. Watch

Bride’s dance to Manike Mage Hithe takes Instagram by storm. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 25, 2023 09:41 AM IST

This dance video that is going viral on Instagram captures a bride’s fiery dance performance to the popular song Manike Mage Hithe.

Every now and then, Instagram treats us to a dance video that leaves us in awe. Among these captivating clips, one, in particular, has taken the platform by storm. It features a mesmerising performance by a bride. Set to the infectious beats of Manike Mage Hithe, her performance is a sight to behold.

The image shows the bride dancing to Manike Mage Hithe. (Instagram/@sunainakhera)

“Ashmita made a beautiful bride,” wrote Sunaina Khera while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Ashmita Padia, in a vibrant-coloured lehenga, gracefully dancing to the beats of Manike Mage Hithe. With effortless grace and flawless moves, she captivates the audience, who can’t help but watch in amazement.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on February 19. It has since gone viral with over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

An individual wrote, “Beautiful dance, Ma’am.” “So beautiful,” posted another. A third shared, “Bride got moves.” Many in the comments also posted love-struck and heart emoticons.

