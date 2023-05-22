Rakhi Sawant grooves to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with Pakistani dance partner. Watch viral video

Among the countless videos of people dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar, a new one has caught everyone’s attention online. This video features Rakhi Sawant matching steps with her dance partner Aamir Rafique. The duo, with their moves and expressions, brings new life to the hit Bollywood song. As people watch their dance in awe, they can’t help but express their amazement with repeated exclamations of ‘wow.’ Rakhi Sawant shakes a leg to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with her Pakistani dance partner Aamir Rafique. (Instagram/@rakhisawant2511)

“Trending dance with Talabat King (Aamir),” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Rakhi Sawant. The dance video shows actor Rakhi Sawant and Aamir Rafique, who is from Pakistan, dancing to the remix tunes of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The visually striking dance performance has earned thunderous applause from viewers.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

The video was shared on May 12 on Instagram and has since gone viral with over 2.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The dance video has even sparked a wave of heartfelt comments from viewers.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Awesome dance,” posted an individual. Another added, “Rakhi looks very cute in this video.” “Superb ma’am,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Rakhi killed it.” “Wow Rakhi mind blowing dance,” shared a fifth.

