Pakistani woman dances to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding, video goes viral

Published on Nov 16, 2022 01:56 PM IST

The viral video that shows Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding was shared on Instagram.

Pakistani woman, who goes by the name Mano, dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding.(Instagram/@oyee_ayesha)
ByArfa Javaid

Dance videos are extremely popular on the internet owing to their entertaining and uplifting quotient. Recently, a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding has surfaced online and is now going viral through numerous reshares. And whether or not you have heard this emotional song, like it or not, you will surely love her dance performance. This hit track is from the 1954 film Nagin. It was picturised on Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan and Mubarak Silochana.

The video was initially posted on TikTok and was later shared on her Instagram handle @oyee_ayesha. "I love myself...," read the caption posted alongside the video by the woman who goes by the name Mano. The woman, dressed in a green-coloured loose-fit Kurta and pyjama, can be seen dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with sheer grace in the video. The video also shows other guests sitting at ease and enjoying her delightful performance. The video is such that you will end up watching it several times.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than seven lakh views and over 71,700 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

"Already watched your videos 100 times...," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "I don't know why but I watch this again and again , love your steps," commented another. "Love it," shared a third. "Beautiful! Fell in love. Love your moves," expressed a fourth. "That beat drop. Perfect!" remarked a fifth.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video dance video pakistan
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
